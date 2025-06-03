Anupama Parameswaran Is Crowned In Gold

Anupama Parameswaran looks delighted as she gets herself draped in tradition. The A Aa and Karthikeya 2 actress is wow in a shimmering peach saree with a matching blouse.

The intricate gold jewelry, including an elaborate necklace, bangles, and earrings, complements her traditional attire.



The actress, known for her regal touches in photoshoots, awaits the release of Paradha this year. She was seen in Tillu Square, the box-office blockbuster, in 2024.











