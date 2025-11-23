Anupama Parameswaran Abhors First Lead, Second Lead Tags

Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who was last seen in the Telugu film Kishkindha Puri and is also part of Dragon, The Pet Detective and Bison, completes ten years in the film industry this year.



In a recent chat, she opened up about how much her life has changed since her debut. “Ten years have completely changed my life. Feels like I just stepped into films yesterday. I never thought I’d become an actress. I was terrified at first. But this journey taught me to trust myself and stay strong,” she said. She added that the love she received from Telugu fans, especially during her first film A Aa, will always remain special.



She also shared her thoughts on the whole “first lead, second lead” debate. Her take was clear: “Honestly, those tags feel unnecessary now. In Premam, the characters played by me, Sai Pallavi and Madonna were all important. What matters is if your character has weight, not how much screen time you get.”



For her, the substance of the role matters far more than the label attached to it.



Despite having a busy year with multiple projects, Anupama remains grounded and grateful. “Every role teaches me something new. I feel lucky that my work keeps challenging me and helping me grow,” she shared. Fans continue to appreciate her for her natural screen presence and effortless performances.



Looking back at her decade-long journey, her advice to newcomers is simple: trust yourself, focus on your craft and don’t get caught up in labels or numbers. It’s been ten years of learning, growing and evolving — and it feels like she’s just getting started.

