Anupam Kher to share a BIG NEWS on his birthday tomorrow 7th March

National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher drops an interesting video on his Instagram on the occasion of his birthday which is tomorrow (7th March) and it has led to a lot of curiosity. The ace actor has revealed that he has a delightful surprise in store for his fans.

The actor also opened up how he has pledged to do something very unique on his every birthday & this time he has done something that he always wanted to do and has always been a big time goal and now when it has become a reality he can't wait to share it with the audiences.

He took to his social media handle & shared,” Like every year on my birthday (tomorrow, 7th March) I decide to do something new, something challenging! This year too I am embarking on a special new journey. Hopefully to an amazing and satisfying destination! So wait for this space. I will share the details tomorrow morning! Till then let me know what are your guesses! Jai Ho!”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4KbDHxvQHU/?igsh=NzVjcGV0bWMwMnJu

Let’s wait till the mystery unfolds and what the legend has in store for u