Anupam Kher praises Jr NTR

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is making his debut in Bollywood with " War 2". Recently, Bollywood’s legendary actor Anupam Kher met NTR and shared a picture on social media.

It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favorite persons and actors, Jr NTR, last night. I have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho!” wrote Anupam Kher on social media. The picture went viral and is being widely circulated on social media.

Recently, Jr NTR, accompanied by Pranathi, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, went on a dinner date. Now, the picture with Anupam has also piqued the interest of movie buffs who are wondering about the attention NTR is getting in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the scion of Nandamuri family is also pinning hopes on his upcoming Telugu film Devara and it is billed to be an action adventure.