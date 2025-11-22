Anupam Kher Hails Prabhas’ Humility at IFFI 2025

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa, opened this year with a vibrant carnival-style parade in place of its traditional indoor stadium ceremony.

During one of the festival’s interactive sessions, a heartwarming moment unfolded when veteran actor Anupam Kher praised Telugu superstar Prabhas for his humility and grounded nature despite his enormous stardom. Kher lauded Prabhas’ conduct, saying that success has not changed him as a person.

According to Kher, the Baahubali actor remains consistently polite, friendly and respectful — whether interacting with co-stars, technicians or fans seeking selfies.

“Prabhas may be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today, but his humility truly sets him apart,” Kher reportedly said. “He greets everyone with the same warmth and never lets fame affect his behavior. That’s the mark of a great person, not just a great actor.”

The remarks quickly went viral, sparking widespread appreciation on social media. Fans echoed Kher’s sentiments, calling Prabhas a model for how celebrities should conduct themselves in the industry.

Clips of Kher’s comments and fan reactions circulated widely, further reinforcing Prabhas’ image as one of Indian cinema’s most grounded personalities. The exchange also reflected the increasing camaraderie between artists across regional industries — a spirit that platforms like IFFI continue to strengthen.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle