Antonio Banderas Leaves Hollywood After Heart Attack, Opens Theatre Group in Hometown

In an interview, the veteran actor stated that the heart attack was the best thing that happened to him because of the changes that took place in his life in the aftermath of his medical emergency. He also added that it changed the way he looks at life.

Later, he also spoke about a situation where he expressed his hardships while trying to become an actor in Hollywood.

Banderas did not have an easy start in Hollywood. A true Spaniard in looks and language, he was warned in his early career that he would only be able to play antagonist roles due to the stigmas associated with Spanish actors. He also stated that even though he had a lot of insecurities, he found professional success and also contentment in spite of that, which made his insecurities disappear. “I did not speak English, but little by little I took steps and made myself a career over there and also married an American woman, who changed my life.”

Following the health scare, he sold all his properties in the United States as well as in the U.K which also included his private jet. At present, the actor resides in his birthplace (Malaga) along with his partner, Nicole Kimpel. And he had said that since then his fondness towards theatre performances had become a priority “The heart attack made me realise that I'm a theatre actor.”

Now he is currently running a theatre in Malaga, participating in various projects and taking care of his life while also enjoying it with his family.





This Article is Written By Nag Adithya, interning with Deccan Chronicle.