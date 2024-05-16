Anticipation Mounts as NTR's Devara Unveils Fear Song Poster on May 19



As the fervor of elections begins to wane, the spotlight gradually shifts back to the realm of cinema, albeit temporarily, until the impending election results draw closer. Amidst this transition, all eyes are on NTR's upcoming film, Devara, which is generating considerable buzz, especially with the recent release of its poster for the Fear Song on May 19, coinciding with NTR's birthday on May 20.

Expectations are soaring high for Devara, particularly with the anticipation surrounding the musical prowess of Anirudh, whose composition is poised to make waves in Telugu cinema like never before. Producer Naga Vamsi exudes confidence in the impact of the Fear Song, boldly stating that it will overshadow even the most iconic tracks, such as the immensely popular 'Hukum' song from Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his recent successful albums like Vikram and LEO, has captured attention with his musical prowess. Despite his previous Telugu film endeavors like Agnyaathavaasi and Gangleader not yielding chart-topping hits, the anticipation for Devara remains palpable, with hopes pinned on Anirudh to deliver a musical masterpiece once again.

As the unveiling of the Fear Song draws near, all eyes are on Anirudh Ravichander, with the potential for him to create a seismic impact. Should he succeed, the already lofty expectations for Devara are likely to skyrocket even further.