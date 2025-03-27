After the super success of season 1 now Star Maa is back with Kiraack Boys Khiladi Girls Season 2 with Sixteen celebrities. Two star leaders. An energetic presenter. A successful format. The determination to win. The desire to turn defeat into victory. If they come forward to entertain the audience on one stage?. The name of that stage, the name of that event is “Kiraack Boys Khiladi Girls ". This is the new show that Star Maa is going to present. Kiraack Boys Khiladi Girls are going to compete in a fierce competition. This is - an interesting wildfire between girls and boys. A new war with teams competing to win "Kiraack Boys Khiladi Girls " Season 2. !!





Celebrities who have made their mark in the film and TV fields are going to play a game as two teams in this show. Both girls and boys are ready to outdo each other with challenges. They are gathering all the weapons to entertain the audience with heights and heights for victory. Each contestant participating in this show is coming to this show with a special talent. Everyone is going to face the opposite team with the attitude of "Ever. No Compromise".





Small screen sensation Sreemukhi is going to energetically lead the battle of these two teams. Sreemukhi, who has an excellent sense of timing in dealing with artists and celebrities, is going to balance 16 contestants and two leaders. In this show, famous choreographer Shekhar Master is going to lead on behalf of "Kiraack Boys". Anasuya, who has earned an image for herself as a presenter and actress, is going to represent "Khiladi Girls". The competition between "Kiraack Boys", who are happy to win once, and want to repeat it this time too, and "Khiladi Girls", who are burning with the determination to win this season at any cost due to the humiliation of losing the first season, is going to be very, very interesting.





The following are going to appear before the audience as Kiraack Boys in this show - Manas, Kasko Nikhil, Banchik Bablu, Prithvi, Shiv, Emmanuel, Dilip, Saket. The contestants as Khiladi Girls are - Hamida, Rohini, Tejaswini Madiwada, Sushmita, Lasya, Sri Satya, Deb Jani, Aishwarya. The show will start on March 29th with 16 celebrities performing on the same stage. Star Maa is going to entertain the audience at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.