Announcement! Vayuputra To Be A Pan-Indian 3D Animation Film

After the phenomenal success of Karthikeya 2, where he highlighted the divine power of Lord Krishna, young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti is now turning his lens toward Lord Hanuman. His next ambitious venture, Vayuputra, will be a grand 3D animation spectacle that celebrates the immortal legend — the eternal warrior whose strength, devotion, and faith transcend time.

Described as “the devotion that moved mountains,” Vayuputra will trace Hanuman’s unwavering bhakti, which has inspired countless generations. The film promises an extraordinary blend of history, spirituality, and modern cinematic technology, taking audiences on an epic journey of faith and valor.

Slated for a worldwide release this Dussehra 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Vayuputra is being envisioned as more than a movie — a sacred spectacle where temples meet theatres. The powerful announcement poster, featuring Hanuman standing atop a hill while Lanka burns in the distance, perfectly captures the film’s epic scale and spiritual gravitas.



With Mondeti’s visionary storytelling and producer Naga Vamsi’s backing, the film is poised to be a milestone in Indian animation. Promising breathtaking 3D visuals and a deeply emotional narrative, Vayuputra seeks to redefine devotional cinema for a new era — a cinematic celebration of faith, destiny, and timeless heroism.

