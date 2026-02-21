Announcement: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Reunite After 40 Years for KHxRK

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s collaboration, KH x RK, is one of the most anticipated films from Tamil cinema. After four decades, the two icons have reunited for a new project to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer and Doctor fame. The film was officially announced today with the release of an exciting new promo.

The promo of the film reflected the director's signature touch, highlighting the humour and quirky charm of Nelson. The clip has a lively interaction between the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry.



The video concludes with Rajinikanth's swag as he stylishly passes car keys to Kamal Haasan before leaving the building.

Red Giant Movies, the official production house of the film, shared the promo on their X handle. While sharing the video, they wrote "Born Cool. Built Retro. Eternal Swag."

The film will be produced under the Red Giant Movies banner.



Anirudh Ravichander will be its music director. "A Special reunion with my friend, Rajinikanth. Every great journey deserves another chapter! (sic)," Kamal wrote. DRK Kiran is the art director, while R Nirmal is the editor. Rajiv Menon is the cinematographer.

