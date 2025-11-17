Annapurna Studios Forays Into Distribution of Non-Telugu films With EKO

Hyderabad: In a first for the banner, Annapurna Studios will distribute an other-language film with the release of EKO in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The studio has partnered on the regional distribution rights and will bring the film to theatres on November 21, in line with its worldwide release.

EKO introduces viewers to a unique cinematic world and has already sparked interest with its striking visuals and fresh storytelling approach. With this partnership, Annapurna Studios aims to ensure the film reaches a wide and diverse audience across both states. Speaking about the association, Supriya Yarlagadda - Executive Director of Annapurna Studios said, "Films like EKO remind us why we back new ideas. We’re happy to be the distribution partners for this Malayalam film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and it’s especially significant as this is the first time we are distributing a non-Telugu film."





EKO is a mystery thriller set in the hills of Kerala, led by Sandeep Pradeep as Kuriachan. The film features a strong cast including Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, Ashokan, Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, NG Hung Shen, Saheer Muhammed and Ranjith Shekhar. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh, the film is produced by MRK Jhayaram under Aaradyaa Studios. The team also includes music by Mujeeb Majeed, editing by Sooraj E. S., and art direction by Sajeesh Thamarassery.