Annapurna Studios Announces #Shiva4KContest Ahead of Rerelease
Participants can share their fan video edits, poster designs, and conceptual artworks by uploading with #Shiva4KContest on X or Instagram tagging Annapurna Studios.
As part of the Shiva 4K Dolby Atmos re-release celebrations, Annapurna Studios has announced a special contest for fans and artists.
The top three winners will get an exclusive opportunity to meet King Nagarjuna and director Ram Gopal Varma. The last date for sending the entries is October 20, 2025.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
