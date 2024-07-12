Anjali's Bahishkarana Trailer Out

The trailer of Bahishkarana depicts the journey of a prostitute Pushpa (Anjali). Her quest to find true happiness in life turns upside down by destiny where she stands against all odds to take revenge on her boyfriend’s brutal murder.





While the trailer looks intense and packed with emotions, what sets up the game for the trailer is director Mukesh Prajapathi’s narrative and realistic portrayal of the characters. Every character has an arc and the layered writing promises the show to be a gripping one.

Bahishkarana is a revenge drama that also touches upon aspects like casteism - exploitation of lower caste by the higher ranked villagers, powerful vs the weak, etc.



One-liners like Manchodu chese modati thappento thelusa, lokam lo prati yuddham swaardham tho modalavuthudi, prapanchame abaddala punaadhula meeda nilabadindi raa are catchy.



Anjali is the surprise package in the show! So far, the audiences have seen her as a soft-spoken woman role, but Bahishkarana brings out her unseen side. Her role of a prostitute and choosing the path of crime and the spine-chilling transformation in her quest to take vengeance evokes curiosity.

The visuals are beautiful and gives a realistic portrayal of a rustic set up, and the background score elevates the visual impact of the show.



All in all, the show looks like typical woman set out on a mission for vengeance and this concept seems to be relatively interesting for Telugu audience.





"Bahishkarana" is a six-episode series set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 19th, 2024

