Anjali Sivaraman Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her Tamil Identity

Actress Anjali Sivaraman, who has been in the spotlight for her bold performance in the Tamil film Bad Girl, has hit back at online trolls questioning her identity. The film, directed by Varsha Bharath and produced by Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap, has sparked conversations since its release.

A troll had attacked Anjali online, branding her a Malayali and using abusive language while criticising the filmmakers for casting her. In a strong response, Anjali clarified her roots and condemned the baseless hate.

She said, “For anyone who’s confused, I am Tamilian. My name is Anjali Sivaraman. If you do a simple Google search, you’ll realise I am Tamilian. My mother is Chitra Iyer, who is Tamilian, and my father is Vinod Sivaraman, who is also Tamilian. My entire family is Tamilian. I don’t really speak Tamil, but I understand it perfectly.”

Explaining her upbringing, she added, “I grew up in an English-speaking household because my father was in the Air Force, and we moved around a lot. English was just the common language we used. Before making baseless judgments and calling people horrific names, please do your research — because you only end up looking foolish.”

With her calm yet firm response, Anjali effectively shut down the hate, urging netizens to practice responsibility and respect on social media.