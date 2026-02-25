Anirudh’s Music and Nani’s Hook Step Set Social Media on Fire

The much-awaited first single Aaya Sher from The Paradise was released late Wednesday night and made an immediate splash. Featuring Nani in the lead and directed by Srikanth Odela, the song has gone viral within hours, dominating social media conversations.



Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track had already built strong anticipation through its hard-hitting promo. The gritty lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam, paired with the raw and powerful vocals of Addula Jangireddy and Akunoori Deviah, give the song a fierce, rooted vibe that strikes a chord instantly.



As soon as the track dropped, fans flooded social platforms with reactions, celebration posts and dance clips. Playlists were updated overnight, and the term “Paradisified” began trending as the song continued to gain momentum. Anirudh’s pulsating composition, layered with emotional intensity, mirrors the rise and rebellion of the protagonist with striking impact.



Staying true to his style, director Srikanth Odela keeps the visuals raw and grounded, avoiding gloss and gimmicks. This creative restraint has played a key role in making the song an instant crowd favourite.



A major highlight of Aaya Sher is Nani’s unexpected hook step. His rugged screen presence and braided look have quickly turned into viral talking points, with many seeing this film as a defining chapter in the actor’s evolving career.



With the first single generating massive buzz, The Paradise has gained strong momentum. Expectations are now sky-high as audiences wait to see if the film can match the intensity and promise of its music.

