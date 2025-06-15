Anirudh Ravichander Shuts Down Wedding Rumours With Kavya Maran

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who recently impressed Telugu audiences with his work in Devara, has finally broken his silence on the swirling rumours about his alleged wedding plans with Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Speculation had intensified after a viral Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya had been in a relationship for over a year and were preparing to tie the knot. The post even suggested that superstar Rajinikanth was involved in family discussions. Adding fuel to the fire, fans shared alleged sightings of the duo at luxury hotels and even in Las Vegas. Some even pointed to old interviews and tarot readings hinting that Anirudh might marry someone from the media industry.

With this, the chart-topping composer firmly shut down the wedding speculation — at least for now. Known for his blockbuster hits and collaborations with cinema legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Shah Rukh Khan, Anirudh has often found himself at the centre of relationship rumours. However, he has consistently maintained that he is single and not planning to settle down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Kavya Maran continues to focus on her role with Sunrisers Hyderabad and key operations within the Sun Group. Both Anirudh and Kavya appear fully committed to their individual careers, leaving fans to look forward to Anirudh's upcoming musical projects — with wedding bells nowhere on the horizon.