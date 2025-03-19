Anirudh Ravichander Returns, Kingdom Makers Harness AI for Background Score

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Kingdom, set to hit theaters on May 30. With a promising teaser that captivated audiences last month, expectations are soaring for this action-packed spectacle.

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, the makers have released a new video highlighting the original soundtrack (OST) composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander. As expected, Anirudh delivers yet another electrifying score, adding to the film’s hype.

However, the real game-changer lies in the visuals. In a groundbreaking move, the filmmakers have leveraged artificial intelligence to enhance the imagery in the OST video. The AI-generated visuals are based on key action sequences from the teaser, reimagining them with a fresh, dynamic perspective that aligns with the film’s core narrative.

This marks one of the first instances of AI being integrated into a mainstream big-budget Tollywood film, potentially setting a new trend in Indian cinema.

Adding to the intrigue, Vijay Deverakonda has undergone a striking physical transformation for his role in Kingdom, which is helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is widely regarded as a crucial comeback for the actor and is being produced by Sithara Entertainments. With its cutting-edge approach and high expectations, Kingdom is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle to watch out for.