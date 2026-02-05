Animal Park Update: Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Sequel Timeline

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is all set to make its theatrical debut in Japan on February 13, 2026. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film recently held a special screening for a select Japanese audience. Following the screening, Ranbir and Sandeep interacted with viewers and shared intriguing details about the upcoming sequel, Animal Park.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed key details regarding when the sequel will go on floors: "Animal Park will start soon once I finish my current film, and there will be more 'animals.' Keeping that in mind, it is a war between two brothers who look alike, which is why I thought Animal Park would be the right title. As of now, we plan to begin shooting in mid-2027," the filmmaker said.



On his part, Ranbir said, “I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character again! Now there is another character to explore. Because it is a continuing story, Sandeep had the plot for Part 2 very clearly in mind while filming Part 1. It’s very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us are constantly chatting and discussing new ideas.”



Currently, Vanga is helming Prabhas' Spirit, whose release date is 5 March 2027.

