Anil Sunkara Seeks Script on US Visa Woes

Producer Anil Sunkara, who earlier made big-ticket films like Dookudu and Aagadu with Mahesh Babu, has proposed an interesting idea for his next project, drawing inspiration from the ongoing visa challenges faced by the Indian community in the United States. In recent months, complications surrounding F-1 and H-1B visas have created anxiety among students and professionals, particularly those from India.



Against this backdrop, the Telugu producer has announced that he is looking for a comedy script based on these experiences. On social media, Anil Sunkara shared a note inviting writers to submit engaging story ideas.



In his statement, he said that the team is searching for a “hilarious script set in the USA and completely based on the experiences, emotions, and fun moments of F-1 and H-1B visa holders.” He also added that interested writers should be ready to collaborate with the team for the next three to four months to develop the project further.



The announcement has quickly caught the attention of many on social media, especially among the Telugu diaspora in the United States. If the project materialises, it could present the struggles and uncertainties surrounding visa issues in a light-hearted and entertaining manner.



When contacted, Anil Sunkara, who is basking in the success of Naari Naari Naduma Murari, said he is keen to continue making comedy entertainers. “I believe Telugu audiences adore well-made comedy movies, and I tasted big success with ‘Samajavaragamana’ and now ‘Naari Naari…’ and I intend to continue dishing out rib ticklers,” he said.



Having earlier backed star-driven films such as Bhola Shankar and Agent, the producer now appears to be focusing more on content-driven entertainers, particularly in the comedy space.

