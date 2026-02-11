Anil Ravipudi Rules Out Rumours Around Venky–Fahadh Film

Director Anil Ravipudi has put an end to the rumours doing the rounds about his next project. The filmmaker, who recently delivered a massive blockbuster with Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, clarified that reports about the title Srimathi Lalitha Reddy are completely baseless.



Taking to X, Anil Ravipudi expressed surprise over the level of speculation, stating that everything being circulated — including the film’s title, storyline, cast, and crew — is purely fictional at this stage. He made it clear that he has not even begun writing his next script yet and that an official announcement will be made only after all details are finalised.



Rumours have been rife that the director’s next film will feature Venkatesh and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, with several names also being floated as possible female leads. However, Anil Ravipudi has neither confirmed nor denied any casting, maintaining that nothing has been locked so far.



The director said he is happy to see the excitement and curiosity among audiences and thanked fans for their enthusiasm. The record-breaking success of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has naturally raised expectations, leading to widespread speculation about his next move.



Currently enjoying a golden phase in his career with a string of eight to nine hits, Anil Ravipudi acknowledged that rumours are inevitable. He also revealed that he is keen to collaborate with Nagarjuna in the future, though no project has been finalised yet.



For now, the filmmaker has urged fans to wait for an official announcement, promising to reveal all details very soon.

