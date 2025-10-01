Anil Ravipudi Impressed by Mutton Soup Teaser

With a quirky title and a unique storyline, Mutton Soup is a film presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti and produced under the banners of Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar Chitra (BVC), featuring Raman and Varsha Vishwanath as the lead actors.

Directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti, the film carries the tagline ‘Witness the Real Crime’. Producers Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Ramakrishna Sanapala, and Arun Chandra Vattikuti are backing this fresh cinematic venture.

The title poster, motion poster, and songs have already garnered significant attention on social media. On the occasion of Dussehra, Wednesday (October 1), the teaser of Mutton Soup was released by sensational director and hit machine Anil Ravipudi. Following the teaser launch..

Anil Ravipudi said: “‘Mutton Soup’ is a fantastic title. The teaser is impressive, and the team is refreshingly new. My best wishes to director Ramachandra, hero Raman, and the entire team. The film is set to release on October 10. I urge everyone to watch it and make it a huge success.”

Producer Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal) said: “We are thrilled that the great director Anil Ravipudi launched our teaser. Our film is coming with a strong screenplay. It is set to release on October 10, and we hope everyone watches and supports it.”

Director Ramachandra Vattikuti said: “Sensational director Anil Ravipudi, known for discipline and dedication, launched our teaser, and we feel fortunate for it. Our producers have been a great support. Raman has delivered an outstanding performance. Thanks to Parvataneni Rambabu for leading us, and to Govind and Gemini Suresh for their excellent acting. Thanks to Sunitha akka for standing by me. Our film is releasing on October 10, and I request everyone to watch and make it a big hit.”

Producers Ramakrishna Sanapala and Arun Chandra Vattikuti said: “We thank Anil Ravipudi for releasing the Mutton Soup teaser. The story aligns with current trends and will appeal to all sections of the audience. Director Ramachandra has crafted the film beautifully. The performances of Raman, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, and the entire cast will impress. We are planning to release the film on October 10.”

Hero Raman said: “Thanks to the great director Anil Ravipudi for launching the Mutton Soup teaser. Our director and producers have worked tirelessly to create this film. Everyone is appreciating the teaser. I request everyone to watch our movie, releasing on October 10, and make it a success.”

Executive Producer Parvataneni Rambabu said: “Thanks to the great director Anil Ravipudi for launching the Mutton Soup teaser. Our film is set to release on October 10, and I urge everyone to watch it and make it a grand success.”

Actor Gemini Suresh said: “Mutton Soup feels very fresh, with a unique screenplay. Thanks to everyone who gave me this opportunity. I hope this film achieves great success.”

Actor Govind Srinivas said: “Thanks to Anil Ravipudi for launching the Mutton Soup teaser. I wish our director Chandra and producers a grand success.”