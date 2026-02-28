Anil Ravipudi Deserves Kudos for His Gratitude and Loyalty

Young director Anil Ravipudi is earning widespread appreciation from fans and industry circles alike for his loyalty and grounded nature. While his upcoming film with Venkatesh Daggubati has already generated strong buzz, what truly caught everyone by surprise is the inclusion of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the project.



The combination was unexpected, but it carries deep emotional significance. It was Kalyan Ram who gave Anil Ravipudi his crucial break as a director with Pataas, a film that emerged as a major success and firmly established Anil in Tollywood. By bringing Kalyan Ram on board for his new venture, Anil has clearly showcased his sense of gratitude and respect for those who believed in him during his early days.



This thoughtful gesture has struck a chord with fans, who are applauding Anil Ravipudi for remembering his roots despite his commercial success. At a time when Kalyan Ram is going through a relatively slow phase in his career, this collaboration is expected to benefit him significantly at the box office.



Earlier, Anil Ravipudi, who recently completed 11 successful years in the Telugu film industry, marked the milestone with an emotional note reflecting on his journey. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him and made a special mention of his first hero, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, for trusting him at a critical stage of his career.

Anil stated that the confidence shown by Kalyan Ram gave him the courage to move forward fearlessly in the industry. With a consistent track record of success, expectations are now high for Anil Ravipudi’s next project, which is expected to be officially announced soon.

Over the years, Anil Ravipudi has delivered several box-office winners such as F2 and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, particularly appealing to family audiences during the Sankranthi festival season and consistently striking gold at the box office.