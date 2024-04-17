Anil Kapoor's 1942: A Love Story Marks 30 Years

Megastar Anil Kapoor-starrer '1942 A Love Story' completes 30 years of its theatrical release. The film, which also featured Manisha Koirala in the lead, is remembered for its timeless romance, unforgettable melodies, and unparalleled cinematic brilliance. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was one a kind as it beautifully merged love, sacrifice and patriotism, and emerged as a cinematic gem that not only swept audiences off their feet but also garnered critical acclaim and accolades galore. Celebrating 30 years of the film, the makers shared a video, which featured Vidhu Vinod Chopra sharing anecdotes as well as behind-the-scene moments of Anil and Manisha.





Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence, the film continues to remain etched in people's mind and soul because of Anil Kapoor's impeccable portrayal of the charismatic and charming Naren Singh. The film's timeless appeal is also a testament to Anil's prowess as a performer! One cannot not talk about the music of '1942: A Love Story'. Its soul-stirring music, composed by the musical maestro R.D. Burman, continues to resonate with audiences, transcending time and space. Songs like "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha," "Rim Jhim Rim Jhim," and "Kuch Na Kaho" still serve as an ode to love.









The film is also a reflection on how Anil Kapoor has continued to charm the audience even now. The actor is basking in the success of his two latest releases - Animal and Fighter. Both the films are having a good run even on the OTT platform. Now, he's looking forward to the release of 'Subedaar', a Suresh Triveni directorial.