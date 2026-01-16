Anil Kapoor Joins Jr NTR’s ‘Dragon’

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has officially joined the cast of Jr NTR’s upcoming film, Dragon. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with the KGF franchise and Salaar.



Anil Kapoor shared the Dragon poster on his Instagram stories, writing: “One has landed… the other two are lining up… #Dragon.” His post also hints at the possibility of working with Jr NTR on two additional projects in the future.













Dragon is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, featuring Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. While the makers originally planned for a Sankranthi release, the film is now officially scheduled to hit screens on June 25, 2026.

