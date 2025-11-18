Anil Kapoor Congratulates Tom Cruise On Getting Academy Honorary Award

New Delhi:Bollywood star Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his "Mission: Impossible" co-star Tom Cruise, congratulating him on receiving an Academy Honorary Award, praising his "unmatchable passion, discipline and generosity".Cruise, one of the biggest superstars in the world, who is known for larger-than-life movies like the "Mission Impossible" series and the "Top Gun" franchise, was presented with the award on November 16.



Kapoor shared the picture of the actor on his Instagram story on Monday.

"Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve," his note read.

"Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever... @tomcruise," he added.

Kapoor and Cruise have worked together in the 2011 film "Mission: Impossible � Ghost Protocol". Directed by Brad Bird, the film was written by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It was the fourth instalment in the "Mission: Impossible" film series and also featured Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg, among others.