Aneet Padda's Birthday Style: Her Budget-friendly Zara Top Wins Applause

Aneet Padda recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in a snug and bright style, with rumored boyfriend Ahaan Panday in attendance. The couple's undeniable off-screen chemistry was a highlight for fans. The duo smiled their way during the party.



The biggest talking point, however, was Aneet's chic choice of attire: a Zara Beaded Halter Top. Her affordable fashion statement was celebrity-worthy. Ahaan's supportive presence added a warm, romantic touch that made the entire birthday memorable.



Leaked videos showed Ahaan feeding Aneet cake and surprising her with music in London, with fans declaring "definitely dating" on X.

