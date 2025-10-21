Aneet Padda Steps In for Kiara Advani's Role in Maddock Horror Comedy Film

After the blockbuster debut of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey with Saiyaara, fans are eagerly waiting for their next projects in Bollywood.

The suspense has finally ended as Ahaan Pandey is reportedly working with Sharvari in an action movie, and Aneet Padda has replaced Kiara Advani in the upcoming horror-comedy installment of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The suspense ended with the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Nawazuddin Siddique and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Padda has officially been confirmed as the lead actor in the movie, "Shakhti Shalini." The announcement was made through a special video attached to the theatrical print of the movie, "Thamma." The clip later circulated on social media saying, "The Creator, The Destroyer, and The Mother of All."

The clip shows a mysterious woman in a white lehenga, floating midair in a dense forest, her back to the camera and a long braid swaying behind her. Though her face remains hidden, fans believe it’s Aneet Padda, sparking widespread speculation and buzz on social media.

The film was earlier slated for 2025 release but will now hit the theaters on December 24, 2026.

As per earlier reports, Kiara Advani was supposed to play the lead role in the movie, but now Aneet Padda has replaced her in the movie.