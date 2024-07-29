Anees Bazmee Reminisces on 7 Years of 'Mubarakan' starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Comedy maestro Anees Bazmee took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated seven years of his directorial venture, Mubarakan. The film, starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in dual roles, was a laughter riot that captured the hearts of audiences.







To mark the special occasion, Bazmee shared a vibrant video compilation of the film's most hilarious moments on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Accompanying the post, he expressed his gratitude for the incredible journey and the talented team that brought the film to life.





"Double the laughter, double the love! Celebrating 7 years of Mubarakan today! Grateful for the incredible journey and the amazing people who made it possible. #Mubarakan #7YearAnniversary," Bazmee wrote.





The film, known for its quirky characters, rib-tickling dialogues, and catchy music, continues to be a fan favorite. With its blend of family drama and comedy, Mubarakan left a lasting impression on the audience.





As the director fondly looks back at the film's success, fans eagerly anticipate more laughter-filled projects from the talented filmmaker.

Watch here :