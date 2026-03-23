Andrew Garfield Reacts to Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Actor Andrew Garfield is much loved by many audiences for his portrayal of the suit of the iconic MCU superhero Spider-Man through his Amazing Spider-Man Duology. He later reprised his role in a surprise cameo appearance alongside Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021. And in this last installment and its upcoming successor, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland Stars in the titular role.

Garfield has recently attended a premiere of his film The Magic Faraway Tree, and there, when he was questioned as to whether he had seen the trailer of Spiderman: Brand New Day, Garfield nodded that he had seen it but rather only the visuals. “I’ve seen it without sound, because I was in a makeup chair and I didn’t want to disturb everyone. But it looks cool. It was very, very cool,” the actor said.

This reaction of his will likely ignite speculations from the fans on the potential of his reprisal, although there haven’t been any official confirmations yet. But Garfield has previously denied that the possibility of a third Amazing Spider-Man film is zero. But there was an instance where he teased about a potential cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars. “I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird”, he said.

But nevertheless, Tom Holland has given a green light that Garfield and Maguire’s presence in the films will exist despite their physical absence, but rather through the costume design, which Holland noted that it’s a homage to their suits. “The third movie was very much about paying respect to those guys”, said Holland and continued, “I really like the idea that he’s trying to be his big brothers, that he looks up to them and sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now that he is making his own suit and isn’t part of some bigger team.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to dominate the summer box office collections in Hollywood when it’s screened on July 31st, 2026. The Film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and many more, as we’ve witnessed from the trailer.

This article is written by Yoga Adithya, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.