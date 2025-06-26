Andhra Pradesh Greenlights Kannappa Ticket Price Hike

Moviegoers in Andhra Pradesh will see a temporary increase in ticket prices for the upcoming film Kannappa.

The state government has approved a hike of Rs 50 for multiplexes and higher class categories in single-screen theaters. This revised pricing will be effective for 10 days starting from June 27th.



In related news, the Hindi version of Kannappa is set for a wide release across all national multiplex chains, with a promising 8-week window before its streaming debut.



Actor-producer Manchu Vishnu will be addressing the audience at a press meet on Thursday afternoon.

