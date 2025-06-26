 Top
Home » Entertainment

Andhra Pradesh Greenlights Kannappa Ticket Price Hike

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
26 Jun 2025 10:56 AM IST

Moviegoers in Andhra Pradesh will see a temporary increase in ticket prices for the upcoming film Kannappa.

Andhra Pradesh Greenlights Kannappa Ticket Price Hike
x
Kannappa movie poster.(Image credit:X)

Moviegoers in Andhra Pradesh will see a temporary increase in ticket prices for the upcoming film Kannappa.

The state government has approved a hike of Rs 50 for multiplexes and higher class categories in single-screen theaters. This revised pricing will be effective for 10 days starting from June 27th.

In related news, the Hindi version of Kannappa is set for a wide release across all national multiplex chains, with a promising 8-week window before its streaming debut.

Actor-producer Manchu Vishnu will be addressing the audience at a press meet on Thursday afternoon.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kannappa 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X