Andhra King Taluka Clocks Rs 4 Crore On Day One?

The much-hyped fan-based biopic Andhra King Taluka has reportedly opened to promising numbers in the Telugu states. According to a leading distributor, the film has collected around Rs 4 crore on day one, which he terms “a good start” for the team. He also adds that among everyone, Ram Pothineni is the one who urgently needs a solid hit to revive his form.

Ram Pothineni, who plays an underdog admirer of his matinee idol (Upendra), is said to have delivered an impressive performance, especially in the romantic portions. However, the distributor points out that the film does suffer from a few flaws.

The story takes an interesting turn when Ram’s childhood admiration for his favourite star leads him to give Upendra the title “Andhra King”. But the director introduces Ram’s character in the film with the title Andhra King Taluka, which the distributor feels is an unrealistic cinematic liberty. “A fan cannot become his favourite star overnight,” he argues. “A Mahesh Babu fan can never suddenly become Mahesh Babu himself. But in the film, this vast distance is blurred for commercial reasons, diluting an otherwise honest story.”

Despite the narrative compromises, Andhra King Taluka marks an important release for Ram Pothineni, who has been struggling after recent setbacks like Double iSmart and Skanda. The actor hopes this film will help him bounce back and regain his winning momentum.