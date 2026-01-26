Anchor Shiva Jyothi Opens Up About Her Emotional Journey to Pregnancy

It’s a beautiful milestone for anchor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shiva Jyothi, who is nearing her due date after recently celebrating a joyful baby shower. However, her journey wasn't without its hurdles. In a candid video shared on Instagram, she opened up about the societal pressure and personal struggles she faced over the last few years.



Shiva Jyothi began her post with a heartfelt plea to her followers, urging them to stop asking intrusive questions like "When are you getting married?" or "When are you having kids?" She explained that being constantly questioned about such personal milestones feels "depressing and awkward."



Reflecting on her timeline, she shared that she married in 2015 and initially focused on her career. Whenever people poked around her personal life, she would confidently tell them that she would plan her family whenever she felt ready. However, the reality behind the scenes became more difficult once she began trying for children three years ago. She admitted that she used to feel "very bad" whenever people questioned her, reiterating that no one should ever ask such personal questions of others.



Shiva Jyothi also touched on the logistical side of her life, noting that while their financial situation was decent before her stint in the Bigg Boss house, the 2019 lockdown forced her and her husband to postpone their plans for children by two years. After building their home, they began trying in earnest in December 2023.



"I underwent various tests for two years," she revealed. While many people have been asking whether she chose IVF or IUI, she confirmed that she had a natural pregnancy "with God’s blessings." She was quick to add, however, that she wouldn't have hesitated to use medical assistance if needed, stating that if it hadn't happened naturally, she "definitely would have chosen IVF or IUI" without a doubt.





