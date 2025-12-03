Ananya Panday Reveals Game-Changing Acting Tip from Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya Panday, one of Bollywood’s rising young talents, recently opened up about a powerful acting tip she received from superstar Shah Rukh Khan—one that changed how she approaches emotional scenes on screen.

Speaking at IFF Season 15, Ananya recalled the moment of guidance from Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “He once told me that when there’s a scene where someone dies, instead of thinking about the person being dead, imagine continuing life without them—remember the happy memories, their absence, and that lingering void. That feeling will make you emotional in a deeper way.”

The advice, Ananya said, helped her understand how to portray grief with authenticity—not as sudden sadness, but as a long-lasting emotional ache rooted in memory, reflection and loss. Known for his deeply emotional and nuanced performances, Shah Rukh Khan’s method encourages actors to draw from personal experience rather than simply act out sorrow.

Ananya shared that the lesson reshaped her emotional approach to intense scenes and continues to influence her performances. As she takes on more mature and demanding roles, the wisdom from Shah Rukh Khan has become a cornerstone of her craft.

With guidance from one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Ananya Panday continues to evolve as an actor, bringing depth, honesty, and emotional intelligence to her screen presence.

This article is written by Sakshi, intern at St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College