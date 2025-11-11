Ananya Panday Defends Gen Z: We’re Not Lazy, We’re Just Evolving

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has once again made headlines—this time not for her fashion or film choices, but for her strong defense of Generation Z. In a candid conversation on the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Ananya addressed the criticism her generation often faces from older audiences, sparking widespread discussion online.

“People call us lazy or distracted, but I think we’re just learning to do things differently,” she said. “We’re adapting to a new kind of world, where balance, mental health, and self-expression matter as much as success.”

Her comments quickly went viral, resonating with many young people who feel misunderstood. Fans flooded social media with praise, saying Ananya had perfectly captured the mindset of a generation often dismissed as entitled or unmotivated.

Ananya’s remarks come at a time when debates about work culture, digital dependency, and generational values dominate public conversation. While critics label Gen Z as overly sensitive or social-media-obsessed, she celebrated them for their innovation and emotional intelligence.

“We talk about feelings openly, we stand up for causes, and we’re not afraid to question what doesn’t feel right,” she added. “That’s not weakness — that’s awareness.”

Hashtags like #GenZPride and #AnanyaSpeaksTruth trended for hours, with many users sharing personal experiences of choosing mental well-being over burnout. Some critics, however, dismissed her statements as “celebrity privilege,” arguing that real-world struggles for ordinary youth are far harsher.

Still, the overwhelming response was positive, showing that Ananya had struck a genuine chord with young audiences. In a film industry that often prioritizes glamour, her thoughtful words stood out as a reminder that change doesn’t mean rebellion — it means evolution. By speaking up, Ananya Panday didn’t just defend her generation; she gave it a voice.