Ananya Nagalla's Tantra release-date locked

The 'Tantra' team reacted differently in getting an A certificate for their film. The movie team has released a poster highlighting 'A' in a big way, warning that children should not come to our film. It is actually a new creative promotional strategy. Also, the makers, who are confident that their movie will thrill with good horror elements, are preventing young children from coming to their movie.





Apart from them, Maryada Ramanna fame Saloni, Temper Vamsi and Meesala Laxman have brought their own depth to this hard-hitting horror drama, said director Srinivas Gopishetty. Hailing from a village in the remote place of Srikakulam district, the director rose to work at Walt Disney and achieved his goal of making a film with 'Tantra'.

Producers Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya have announced that the trailer of this movie produced by First Copy Movies and B The Way Films banners will be released soon.





Actors:

Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi, Meesala Laxman, Kushalini



Technical Team:

Banners: First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, Vizag Film Factory

Producers: Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya

Director: Srinivas Gopishetty

Co-Producer: Tej Palli

Cinematography: Sairam Uday, Vijay Bhaskar Saddala

Art Director: Gurumurali Krishna

Editor: SB Uddhav

Music: RR Dhrivan

Sound Design: Jyoti Kashiya

Sound Mixing: Shyamal Sikder

VFX: A Naveen

DI Colorist: PVB Bhushan

PRO: Madhu VR, Tejaswi Sajja The youth are already enjoying the release teaser and songs. Heroine Ananya Nagalla is seen in the teaser as a village girl and a victim of occult worship. Dhanush Raghumudri, who hails from the Srihari family paired with Ananya Nagalla, impresses with his good screen presence.Apart from them, Maryada Ramanna fame Saloni, Temper Vamsi and Meesala Laxman have brought their own depth to this hard-hitting horror drama, said director Srinivas Gopishetty. Hailing from a village in the remote place of Srikakulam district, the director rose to work at Walt Disney and achieved his goal of making a film with 'Tantra'.Producers Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya have announced that the trailer of this movie produced by First Copy Movies and B The Way Films banners will be released soon.Actors:Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi, Meesala Laxman, KushaliniTechnical Team:Banners: First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, Vizag Film FactoryProducers: Naresh Babu P, Ravi ChaitanyaDirector: Srinivas GopishettyCo-Producer: Tej PalliCinematography: Sairam Uday, Vijay Bhaskar SaddalaArt Director: Gurumurali KrishnaEditor: SB UddhavMusic: RR DhrivanSound Design: Jyoti KashiyaSound Mixing: Shyamal SikderVFX: A NaveenDI Colorist: PVB BhushanPRO: Madhu VR, Tejaswi Sajja



