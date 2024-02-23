Ananya Nagalla's Tantra release-date locked
The 'Tantra' team reacted differently in getting an A certificate for their film. The movie team has released a poster highlighting 'A' in a big way, warning that children should not come to our film. It is actually a new creative promotional strategy. Also, the makers, who are confident that their movie will thrill with good horror elements, are preventing young children from coming to their movie.
The youth are already enjoying the release teaser and songs. Heroine Ananya Nagalla is seen in the teaser as a village girl and a victim of occult worship. Dhanush Raghumudri, who hails from the Srihari family paired with Ananya Nagalla, impresses with his good screen presence.
Apart from them, Maryada Ramanna fame Saloni, Temper Vamsi and Meesala Laxman have brought their own depth to this hard-hitting horror drama, said director Srinivas Gopishetty. Hailing from a village in the remote place of Srikakulam district, the director rose to work at Walt Disney and achieved his goal of making a film with 'Tantra'.
Producers Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya have announced that the trailer of this movie produced by First Copy Movies and B The Way Films banners will be released soon.
Actors:
Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi, Meesala Laxman, Kushalini
Technical Team:
Banners: First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, Vizag Film Factory
Producers: Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya
Director: Srinivas Gopishetty
Co-Producer: Tej Palli
Cinematography: Sairam Uday, Vijay Bhaskar Saddala
Art Director: Gurumurali Krishna
Editor: SB Uddhav
Music: RR Dhrivan
Sound Design: Jyoti Kashiya
Sound Mixing: Shyamal Sikder
VFX: A Naveen
DI Colorist: PVB Bhushan
PRO: Madhu VR, Tejaswi Sajja
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
