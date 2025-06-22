Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple Erected in Hyderabad Studio

Young producer and director Abhishek Nama has gone the extra mile to recreate the revered Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple on a studio set in Hyderabad. Speaking about the effort, he shares, “It has been a hectic process filled with research, but we’re happy with how it has turned out. Shooting in such a renowned temple comes with immense logistical challenges and restrictions, so we decided to recreate it in a studio with as much authenticity as possible.”

He adds, “Since Lord Padmanabha Swamy plays a central role in our story, we had to make sure the temple set looked as realistic as possible to avoid any criticism. We respect Hinduism deeply, and that sentiment is reflected throughout the film.”

Sources reveal that the production spent nearly ₹10 crore on this particular set alone, while another eight to nine lavish sets cost an additional ₹30 crore. While Nama refrains from confirming the figures, he acknowledges the film's grand scale: “Being a period drama, our film required rich, elaborate sets to bring the era alive and connect with audiences. In many ways, the sets became a creative choice, not just a necessity.”

He credits art director Ashok and producer Kishore Annapureddy for their invaluable contributions. “Kishore thoroughly understands our script and has supported it wholeheartedly, while Ashok is a master craftsman who brought our vision to life,” he says appreciatively.

Nama also points out the long tradition of Telugu filmmakers recreating iconic sites in Hyderabad. “The Madurai Meenakshi Temple was recreated for a Mahesh Babu film, and a replica of the Charminar was built two decades ago. Sets not only lend an authentic look but also give us creative freedom, unlike real locations where restrictions often stifle creativity,” he explains.

His upcoming socio-fantasy film Nagabandham, starring young hero Vikrant Karna, aims to reinforce faith and devotion across the country. “Hinduism and its rich culture are the pride of India. Nagabandham will transcend language barriers with its universal and devotional theme,” he concludes with confidence.