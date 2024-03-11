Anantapur Filmmaker Wins Best Film Award at Indian World Film Festival

Anantapur: Vinod Rajendra, a young filmmaker from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, has won the "Best Film (PSA)" award at the prestigious 8th Indian World Film Festival held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rajendra's documentary, titled "After Effects," was created as part of the Railway Safety Awareness Project "The First Journey" for the South Western Railway with the support of the ICICI Foundation. The film tackles the critical issue of stone pelting on trains, a longstanding problem for Indian Railways.

"After Effects" stood out amongst entries from around 18 countries, making Rajendra ecstatic about his win. He expressed his gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the importance of raising awareness about railway safety among the public.