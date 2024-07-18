Anand Pandit Shares a BTS Snapshot From 'Fakt Purusho Maate' Featuring Superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing the prized photo, Pandit recalled, "This was just a candid moment that someone clicked and I think it captures my respect and affection for Mr. Bachchan perfectly. As I always say, it is tough for me to imagine a new project without him. He played a hugely popular cameo in 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' and he had to be a part of the sequel too! He portrays a benevolent divine being in 'Fakt Purusho Maate' and only he could have pulled off this part. There is such majesty and also warmth in his persona and every time he faces the camera, he electrifies everyone on the set."

'Fakt Purusho Maate' has been creating waves in trade circles and among fans ever since its announcement. The film is a humorous look at generational divides and the clash between tradition and modernity and has been produced by Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It has been written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Darshan Jariwala. The film is scheduled to release in cinema on 15th August.