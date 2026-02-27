Anand Deverakonda's Warm Welcome for His 'Vadina' Rashmika Mandanna After Vijay's Grand Wedding

Udaipur: Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday began a new journey together as they tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony straight out of a dream, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her husband. Through her note, she thanked Vijay for teaching her "what true love feels like" and showing her "what being in peace feels like." She began her note, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now "My Husband"! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

"The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching...the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed," Rashmika added. In her post, she affectionately referred to Vijay as "Viju." "Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! It's full party time now!! Let's have the bestestest life ever together! I love you," wrote Rashmika as she poured her heart out for Vijay. Such a heartfelt post wasn't written just by Rashmika; Vijay also penned a love letter to his wife, expressing all his emotions and conveying what she truly means to him.



For her D-Day, Rashmika wore a stunning rust-hued saree by Anamika Khanna. She adorned her outfit with heavy jewellery. Vijay donned a white dhoti and a matching dupatta. He also went heavy with gold jewellery and wore studs, a regal kamarbandh and a necklace. Since they shared the pictures, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations you guys," actor Neha Dhupia commented. "Awwww!!! Congratsssss Rashhuuu!! To both of you!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love," actor Kriti Sanon commented. "Congrats guys!" actor Ishaan Khatter wrote. Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, such as the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced. Over the years, they have made very few public appearances together, choosing to keep their relationship largely private.