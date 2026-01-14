 Top
Anaganaga Oka Raju: Expected OTT Release Date

14 Jan 2026 11:46 AM IST

A still from the movie.

After a long hiatus, Naveen Polishetty returns to the big screen with Anaganaga Oka Raju, which released in theaters today (January 14, 2026). The film was produced with a budget of approximately ₹8 crore.

The digital streaming rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix for a significant amount. According to recent reports, the movie entered the profit zone even before its theatrical debut thanks to strong pre-release business.

Directed by Maari, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Given the typical 4-week theatrical window for mid-budget films, fans can expect the OTT premiere on Netflix sometime in late February 2026.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

