Anaganaga Oka Raju: Expected OTT Release Date

After a long hiatus, Naveen Polishetty returns to the big screen with Anaganaga Oka Raju, which released in theaters today (January 14, 2026). The film was produced with a budget of approximately ₹8 crore.



The digital streaming rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix for a significant amount. According to recent reports, the movie entered the profit zone even before its theatrical debut thanks to strong pre-release business.



Directed by Maari, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

Given the typical 4-week theatrical window for mid-budget films, fans can expect the OTT premiere on Netflix sometime in late February 2026.

