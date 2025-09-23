Anaconda Is Back On Big Screen - Action, Comedy, And Creature Chaos Hits This Christmas

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has dropped the first trailer of Anaconda, bringing back the legendary creature feature with a thrilling and funny new spin. The action-adventure comedy, starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, will hit cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 25th December 2025.



Directed by Tom Gormican, the film follows Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) – two lifelong friends in the middle of a midlife crisis who set out to remake their favorite jungle movie. But when a real giant Anaconda crashes their passion project, the duo must turn from wannabe filmmakers into unlikely survivors in the Amazon.

Packed with creature thrills, hilarious misadventures, and edge-of-your-seat action, Anaconda promises to be a wild cinematic ride for audiences everywhere.

The film also stars Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. Produced by Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, Kevin Etten, and Tom Gormican, Anaconda is set to deliver an unforgettable mix of comedy and creature chaos.



Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases in India this Christmas, 25th December 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

