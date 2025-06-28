Amitabh Bachchan Sparks Buzz About Kalki 2

The blockbuster sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD has completed one year since its release, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has stirred excitement among fans about a possible sequel.

my honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it .. one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it .. ever to be a part of it any day again , IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK .. https://t.co/QkJWGqxYYk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2025

Replying to an anniversary post by the film’s makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, Big B expressed gratitude for being part of the project and added a cryptic line: “IF THEY WERE TO EVER ASK.” The subtle tease sparked speculation that Kalki 2 could be on the horizon.

Vyjayanthi Movies thanked audiences for making Kalki 2898 AD a massive success: “We started with a dream… and you turned it into an epic. Celebrating 1 YEAR of #Kalki2898AD. Thank you to the audience. This journey is yours as much as ours.” Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Set in the dystopian future of 2898 AD, the story centers on protecting lab subject SUM-80’s unborn child, believed to be Kalki—the prophesied final avatar of Vishnu. While no official announcement has been made, Amitabh Bachchan’s hint has reignited hope among fans for the continuation of the Kalki Cinematic Universe, promising more mythology-inspired adventures ahead.



