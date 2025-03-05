Amitabh Bachchan Supports Son Abhishek on Nepotism Criticism

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday backed a post on social media stating that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan "unnecessarily became the victim of nepotism negativity".A Bollywood news portal on the microblogging site X posted a video of Abhishek posing for the shutterbugs at a promotional event.

I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father https://t.co/PvJXne1eew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2025

"Abhishek Bachchan unnecessary became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography are very high," read the caption of the post. Amitabh Bachchan, 82, reshared the video clip on his X account and wrote: "I feel the same .. and not just because I am his Father."