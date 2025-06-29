Amitabh Bachchan Praises Son Abhishek’s 25-Year Film Journey
Big B calls Abhishek "worthy of praise" for his diverse roles and dedication since debuting with Refugee in 2000.
New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is completing 25 years in the film industry this month and said he is worthy of admiration. Abhishek made his debut in 2000, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in "Refugee". Directed by J P Dutta, the film featured him in the role of a nameless Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch. It released on June 30, 2000.
Amitabh responded to a fan edit on X handle featuring glimpses of Abhishek's characters. The veteran actor wrote, "Is Variety ko mein pranam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise).