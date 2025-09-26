Amira Gill’s ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ with Arijit Singh Trends everywhere

Young singer and music therapist Amira Gill has made a dream debut in Bollywood with her duet “Badli Si Hawa Hai” alongside none other than Arijit Singh. Featured in Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about project ‘Ba**ds of Bollywood’, the track is composed by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander and is already trending across streaming platforms and social media.

A graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Amira describes the opportunity as nothing short of destiny. The journey began when Anirudh’s management discovered her earlier track Between Flowers (created with composer-producer OAFF). A mix-up initially led them to believe her cousin was the singer. Once clarified, Anirudh’s team invited Amira to record Badli Si Hawa Hai—a twist of fate she calls both “hilarious and mystical.”



“Collaborating with Anirudh had been on my vision board for 2023, and to see it manifest this way was surreal,” shares Amira. “When I later found out that the male vocals would be by Arijit Singh, I was over the moon. To debut with such legends is truly the most incredible feeling.”



The song’s lighthearted, playful energy and refreshing melody have made it an instant hit, with listeners humming it everywhere—from gyms and radios to Instagram reels. “The response has been overwhelming,” says Amira. “Friends keep telling me they can’t get it out of their heads, which is the best compliment a singer can hope for.”



Adding to her dream debut, Amira recently met Shah Rukh Khan at the premiere of ‘Ba**ds of Bollywood’, where he warmly congratulated her for the song. She sees this milestone as the beginning of many future collaborations with Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan, and the wider creative team behind the project.



With her unique journey from music therapy to playback singing, Amira Gill is being hailed as a fresh, promising voice to watch out for in the Indian music industry. Currently, she has 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.



Amira Gill shares a special bond with Bengal. She has close Bengali friends, including her Berklee batchmate Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and has visited Kolkata twice—once during Durga Puja, where she immersed herself in the city’s culture, food, and festive spirit. She has also fallen in love with Rabindra Sangeet, even performing Amaro Porano Jaha Chay, which she says “deeply resonated” with her.

