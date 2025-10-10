Amid Perception of Discrimination, Mythri Producer Says Content Alone Matters

In recent days, young actor Kiran Abbavaram stirred a controversy by expressing disappointment that his upcoming film K-Ramp failed to secure a decent number of screens in Tamil Nadu, while Tamil stars continue to enjoy significant theatre space in Telugu states.

Kiran lamented that despite K-Ramp being denied adequate screens in Tamil Nadu, Kollywood actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s dubbed film Dude—also releasing this Diwali alongside K-Ramp—has managed to grab a strong theatre count in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



The actor further voiced frustration that young Telugu heroes are struggling to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu despite making films with solid content, whereas several emerging Tamil stars have successfully built a market in Tollywood.



Responding to these accusations, Mythri Movie Makers addressed the issue during a Dude promotional event in Hyderabad. Explaining why Telugu films often face challenges in securing screens outside their home turf, producer Ravi Shankar clarified, “The screen count in Tamil Nadu is relatively limited. Allocation will depend on word of mouth after the first day, and adjustments will follow based on audience response.”



Without naming anyone directly, Ravi Shankar dismissed the perception that theatres in Tamil Nadu deliberately avoid screening Telugu dubbing films. He urged filmmakers to focus on compelling storytelling rather than pointing fingers.



“Come up with strong content to earn your screens. A film that generates positive talk will automatically attract more theatres,” he assured, adding that Mythri is even open to sharing some Dude screens if another film garners blockbuster reviews and strong demand.



Though Ravi Shankar refrained from mentioning names, his comments were clearly a subtle counter to Kiran Abbavaram’s recent remarks.

