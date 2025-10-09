AMB Classic: Mahesh Babu's Second Multiplex to Open for Sankranti 2026

Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas have jointly announced their second multiplex theatre, AMB Classic, at Hyderabad's RTC X Roads.

The new multiplex is set to open next year during Sankranti 2026. The Raja Saab will be its debut movie, most likely.



The AMB Classic theatre is going to host multiple screens, a game zone, and a dining place. They run a successful theatre, AMB Cinemas, in Gachibowli.



In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is busy with his untitled movie that is being helmed by Rajamouli. The makers of the movie are planning to unleash a new poster on November 12, 2025. Varanasi is its rumoured title. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra are playing major roles in this movie.



