Amazon MX Player’s Rise and Fall Becomes the Platform’s Most-Watched Show Ever

Mumbai: Rise and Fall, Amazon MX Player’s latest disruptive and digital reality franchise has taken India by storm - setting new records in viewership, social engagement, and audience participation. Featuring 15 well-known personalities including Pawan Singh, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Aarush Bhola, Anaya Bangar, Kubra Sait and others, the high-stakes 42-day battle of power, strategy, and survival has captivated the nation.



Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show amassed over half a billion views on Amazon MX Player, ranked among the Top OTT reality shows for six consecutive weeks, and drove over 11 million public votes, culminating in Arjun Bijlani being crowned the ultimate winner. Driving conversations far beyond the screen, Rise and Fall sparked a cultural movement generating over 10 billion social media views, and a flood of UGC content across platforms. Celebrities including John Abraham, Pankaj Tripathi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Samay Raina, Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed, and Kusha Kapila amplified the buzz, rallying behind contestants and fuelling nationwide fandom.

In a first-of-its-kind distribution partnership, Rise and Fall aired daily Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television, unlocking access to both mass television households and India’s digital audience. The show attracted unprecedented advertiser interest, becoming a prime playground for brand storytelling at scale. Leading brands like Lux Cozi, Orient Electric, Haier, McDowell’s, HMD, Envy, and Avvatar partnered with the franchise through integrated brand moments, sponsorships, product placements, and interactive audience touchpoints. This partnership delivered high brand recall, premium visibility and strong engagement.

Karan Bedi, Director & Head at Amazon MX Player, said “The success and cultural impact of Rise and Fall has been phenomenal. From breaking viewership records to igniting massive social conversations and advertiser enthusiasm, the show has demonstrated how entertainment and brand storytelling can powerfully converge. The momentum we’ve seen in just the first season sets a precedent for what reality TV can achieve on India’s leading OTT service.”

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, added “With Rise and Fall, we set out to reinvent the reality genre in India, and audiences responded with incredible passion. The format blends strategy, emotion, and unpredictability, making it deeply compelling and sparked conversations. This success reinforces our commitment to creating experiences that are not just watched, but lived and shared across the country.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said, “Rise & Fall marks a bold step forward in the evolution of Indian reality entertainment. Introducing a disruptive format centered around the themes of money, power, and human ambition, we set out to create something fresh for our audiences and their response has been overwhelming. Adapting this concept for India while retaining its global appeal was a both a challenge and an opportunity. With its dynamic mix of contestants, high-stakes challenges, and unpredictable gameplay, Rise & Fall has redefined what large-scale reality storytelling can look like in India. Our partnership with Amazon MX Player has been instrumental in bringing this international format to audiences across India.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, in its first season, Rise and Fall has established itself as a breakout reality franchise — bold, culturally resonant, and built for India’s digital-first audiences. This is not just a show. It’s a cultural moment and the beginning of a new era in homegrown reality entertainment.

Rise and Fall was licenced through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.