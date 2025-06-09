Amazon MX Player Drops Trailer For Darsheel Safary's Coming-Of-Age Esports Showdown Gamerlog

Mumbai: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming service, today announced its upcoming series Gamerlog, by releasing the riveting trailer of the highly anticipated comedy drama. The series is produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah under their banner RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment and directed by Arya Deo. Set against the pulsating backdrop of India’s rapidly evolving E-sports gaming culture, the series offers a fresh, fun, and emotionally grounded perspective on the competitive world and the quest for glory. Featuring a stellar young cast including Darsheel Safary, Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles, Gamerlog will stream for free, exclusively on Amazon MX Player, starting June 12.



The trailer follows the journey of Raghu aka Maverick, a quiet and gifted young gamer who escapes his small-town life, against his parent’s wishes to chase his dream in Mumbai’s bustling gaming circuit. While navigating an unfamiliar territory, he stumbles upon a ragtag team called ‘Team Gamerlog,’ led by the sharp and driven Joanna, alongside team members Lalit, Jaggi, Saurabh, and Mahesh. With esports battles, internal rifts, emotional baggage, and unexpected alliances, this rollercoaster ride of friendship, love, hatred, betrayal and drama will all boil down to the ultimate shot at glory – “The Tournament of Champions”, India’s biggest E-sports tournament.



Reflecting on his character, Raghu, in the series, Darsheel Safary shared, "Gamerlog is a world I could instantly relate to. While it’s rooted in gaming, the story goes much deeper, capturing the emotional highs and lows young people experience. It’s a show that’s fun, relatable, and something that not just avid gamers but families can enjoy together. It was an amazing experience to work with Abhinay, Neeta and the very talented debutant director Arya."



Abhinay Deo, Producer and Creative Producer of the series, added, "When my producing partner Neeta and I first heard this story, we were immediately struck by how compelling and layered the world of gaming could be. With Gamerlog, our goal was to tell a story that reflects the high-stakes world of E-sports while exploring the emotional realities young people face today. The show is fast paced, energetic and fun, but at its core, it’s about vulnerability, loyalty and grit. Arya, who assisted me for a long time and knows this world intimately, was the perfect choice to bring our vision to life. We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon MX Player in bringing Gamerlog to life and can't wait for audiences to meet these characters and step into their unpredictable world."



Gamerlog will stream for free from 12 June, exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

