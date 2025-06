Amazon MGM Studios' Intense Crime Drama Nishaanchi Locks Release Date

Amazon MGM Studios Announces Theatrical Movie Nishaanchi, an Intense Crime Drama Directed by Anurag Kashyap; Releasing in Theatres on September 19

The intense saga about crime and punishment directed by Anurag Kashyap, is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films



Nishaanchi features a highly talented ensemble cast starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles



Amazon MGM Studios today announced that its theatrical movie Nishaanchi, is set to premiere on September 19. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this raw and gritty theatrical crime drama is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films. Nishaanchi marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray who stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Crafted for the big screen, Nishaanchi delivers a gripping, cinematic experience that delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.



“For us at Amazon MGM Studios, collaborating with Anurag Kashyap, a maestro of raw, unfiltered, and emotionally charged storytelling, has been nothing short of incredible. His distinctive style redefines genres, crafting narratives that grip audiences and leave them wanting more,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of India Originals, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video. “We firmly believe in the future of the theatrical film business and are excited to share that we will be bringing a slate of compelling cinematic movies to theatres over the next few years. We are proud that Nishaanchi is part of this initial slate, with its intricately woven story that blends suspense, love, conflict, and layered characters. It exemplifies our commitment to exploring fresh narratives that will resonate with our diverse audience. The music of the film, in particular, is a standout element, and a testament to Anurag’s unique creative vision.”



Director Anurag Kashyap shared, “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all. I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. Working with the team at Amazon MGM Studios has been an immensely rewarding and beautiful experience. It was like going back to my early days of filmmaking. We’re excited, nervous, and can’t wait to share the film with the audience to experience, when it releases in theatres this September!"